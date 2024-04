Manu Bay in Raglan is a popular spot for surfers. Photo / Michael Craig

Manu Bay in Raglan is a popular spot for surfers. Photo / Michael Craig

A search is under way for a person missing in the water off Raglan Beach on the North Island’s west coast.

Police got a report about a group of people needing help in the water off Manu Bay at 6.24pm.

“While some have made it to shore, one person is still unaccounted for,” a police spokesperson said.

" A search is under way.”