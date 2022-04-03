A search is underway for two hunters missing in the Rowallan Forest in Fiordland. Photo / Supplied

A search is underway for two hunters missing in the Rowallan Forest in Fiordland. Photo / Supplied

A search is under way for two hunters missing in the Rowallan Forest in Fiordland.

The pair were reported overdue by fellow hunters on Sunday afternoon, after they failed to return from a hunt on Saturday.

Police say they are concerned for the welfare of the hunters as it is believed they were ill-equipped for a night out in the bush.

On Sunday afternoon Police search and rescue personnel conducted a ground search until last light.

This was followed by an aerial search using thermal and night vision technology conducted by helicopter.

The pair were reported overdue by fellow hunters on Sunday afternoon. Photo / NZ Topo Map

An extensive search continues today, with Police search and rescue personnel, LandSAR, Amateur Radio Emergency Communications (AREC) personnel and search dogs deployed.