Search for Wellington kayaker Koyren Campbell continues as police appeal to public for help

Missing man Koyren Campbell's red kayak was located yesterday afternoon. Photo / NZ Police

Police are continuing to search for missing Wellington kayaker Koyren Campbell who did not return from a fishing trip yesterday.

The 22-year-old was due back at 12pm.

Later that afternoon his red kayak was found floating near Tarakena Bay.

Police are now appealing to members of the public who are in the south coast area including Eastbourne through to Wairarapa, or along the Miramar/Seatoun coast to keep a lookout for Koyren or any equipment or clothing that might belong to him.

They would also like to hear from anyone who might have taken photos of the red kayak in the Tarakena Bay area yesterday.

Police Search and Rescue Incident Controller, Sergeant Tony Matheson said the search for Campbell continued today with searchers scouring the outer limits of the Wellington Harbour and Palliser Bay.

"We covered a significant area by land, sea and air today and the conditions, especially for the air crews, were not ideal.

"The search has concluded for today and the incident control team is currently planning how to manage tomorrow's search."

The search team included LandSar members, a Royal New Zealand Defence Force NH90 crew, the Wellington Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew, Wellington Coastguard, Police public safety staff and the Police Maritime Unit and Police National Dive Squad.

The areas searched were mapped by the Rescue Co-ordination Centre (RCCNZ) using technology to analyse weather conditions, currents and tidal conditions.

Anyone with information about Campbell can contact Police via 105 and quote event number P045173862.