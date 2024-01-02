Surf Lifesaving New Zealand's advice on how to survive a rip, David Toomey. Video / TSB

The search for a swimmer who went missing at an Auckland beach yesterday is continuing into its second day.

Police are yet to release any details about the missing person, but confirmed the search was ongoing.

A Westpac Rescue Helicopter, police Eagle, Coastguard and Surf Rescue all began scouring the area around Karioitahi Beach on Auckland’s southwest coast yesterday evening.

Three people had been swimming at the beach near Waiuku when they got into difficulty.

Two of them made it back to shore but one had been missing since about 7pm, police said yesterday.



