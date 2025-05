Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Tramper Eli Sweeting remains missing in Milford Sound. Photo / RNZ

After six days of extensive searches, police have paused the search for a tramper missing in Milford Sound.

British man Eli Sweeting last Sunday failed to return from a day trip to climb Mitre Peak.

Acting Southern district commander Inspector Matt Scoles says it was a difficult decision.

“We have been supporting the tramper’s family and we know this is difficult news for them to hear at what has been an incredibly distressing time.