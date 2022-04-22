Fisherman Jason Kauta went fishing off Tōrere on Sunday and has not returned. Photos / Tourism Eastland

Police have suspended the search for missing Tōrere fisherman Jason Kauta and now say there is concern his boat may have sunk.

Searchers have found three items believed to belong to Kauta, spread between three different shores in the eastern Bay of Plenty.

Sunday will mark a week since he went out fishing in his orange and white dinghy and did not return.

Sergeant Nigel Forsyth said members of Whakatane Land Search and Rescue did an extensive land-based search of the coastline from Toatoa through to Matata and beyond today.

During a sweep of Bryan's Beach, Ohiwa, the team found the lid of the white chilly bin that washed up on Whale Island on Thursday.

A fishing rod identified as belonging to the missing fisherman was found on Tirohanga beach.

"Given where the items have been found so far, there is concern the fisherman's boat may have been submerged," Forsyth said.

"Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time."

The search has been suspended for the weekend but Forsyth said efforts are expected to continue next week, with a further sweep of the area planned depending on weather conditions.

Earlier today, Kauta's niece Mia van den Broek said Thursday's discovery of the chilly bin had brought mixed emotions to his whānau.

"I'm relieved that something of his has finally been found but sad because of the harsh truth I've told myself."

Van den Broek said it was a struggle but she needed to be grateful for the amazing times she and others had shared with her uncle.

"There's still hope in finding him though, this is just the beginning of him coming back to his home on land, as the sea was his home," van den Broek said.

Police continue to appeal for members of the public to report any items of interest which might wash up on the shoreline, between Tōrere and Maketu.

A red tote fuel container, more rods, wooden oars, and a yellow lifejacket remain missing.

Anyone who comes across any of the items of interest is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 220418/0391.