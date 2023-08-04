Mt Holdsworth in the Tararua Forest Park August 2008 with Michael MacGregor (inset)

The search for missing man Michael MacGregor has now entered its fifth day.

MacGregor failed to return from a walk in the Mount Holdsworth area on Monday, and search teams have been scouring the mountain for almost a week in poor weather conditions. Snow and high winds have pummeled the region since Monday, and today police say they will be focusing their search on the Atiwhakatau Stream.

Police Search and Rescue, Land Search and Rescue volunteers and a specialist canyoning search and rescue team have been deployed as ground search teams will search near the stream.

As specialist team will be in the water, police have requested that members of the public stay out of the water to lower the risk to themselves, and the specialist teams.

Earlier in the week, police searched Atiwhakatu Stream, the Lower Holdsworth area, the Rocky Lookout and the Totara Flats areas.

Dogs, a helicopter and several teams of volunteers aided yesterday’s search for MacGregor focusing on the Rocky Lookout and the Totara Flats areas.

Police are also appealing to the public for any sightings of MacGregor.

If anyone has information that may assist in finding him, police ask that they be contacted on 105 with reference number P055522968

