Volunteers gather at the Papamoa surf club to help search for missing man David Holland.

Jackets, longs, a towel, a tote bag and a pair of shoes are what volunteers are being asked to look for this morning, during the search for missing Pāpāmoa man David Holland.

A ground search got under way today with hundreds of volunteers turning out to help.

Holland, 31, has been missing since last Friday evening when he told friends he was going for a swim near the end of Pacific View Rd in Pāpāmoa.

Holland later failed to come to work and police said this was unlike him.

Missing man David Holland. A police-led ground search is getting under way today. Photo / Supplied

This morning's police-led search began about 9am near the Papamoa Surf Lifesaving Club.

Members of the public were welcome to assist but police asked they did not search independently but instead join a coordinated grid-search of the sand dunes in the Pāpāmoa Beach area.

A reporter at the scene said about hundreds of people had turned up so far.

Volunteers are being sorted into groups. Photo / Shauni James

Senior Constable Kurt Waugh said told the gathered volunteers Land Search and Rescue teams and police were searching some of the areas where David was more likely to be.

Volunteers would go into areas a bit further away but which couldn't be ruled out.

He said the search was looking for both Holland and clues, such as clothing.

They were instructed to search a depth about 2 to 3m into the sand dunes looking for clothing or any other evidence that Holland was there.

Items of interest included white/beige/orange jacket, a black jacket, beige cotton type longs with a drawstring, a black tote bag, possibly a white towel and a pair of shoes of undetermined style size US 11.

He said the surf club and Coastguard had also been assisting.

He thanked those who had come out to help.

A coworker who used to work in intensive care with Holland at the hospital is at the scene to search on behalf of herself and her mother, who also worked with him.

She told the Bay of Plenty Times he is a friendly and warm person with a sense of humour.

She said it was great to have people coming to help search, because he had helped so many people.

About 100 people have turned up so far to help with the search. Photo / Shauni James

Terry Hay said Holland lives on the same street as him.

"If it was one of my family members I'd like to think people would help too."

He said it was great to see so many people turn up to search and was a great sense of community.

A police spokesperson said yesterday police would like to thank staff from Surf Life Saving NZ and Coastguard as well as numerous volunteers who have assisted so far.

"To date, nothing has been found that would give any clues as to David's whereabouts or movements.

"We are still asking to hear from anyone who might have seen David on the evening of Friday, 11 March, especially on or around the beach."

Anyone who can help should call 105 and quote file number 220312/6869.

Friends say Holland worked as a doctor at Tauranga Hospital and was dedicated to his work.

Volunteers are lining up to help search for missing man David Holland. Photo / Shauni James

It was understood he had been in Tauranga for about four years and was living with flatmates in Pāpāmoa not far from the beach where he was last known to be.

Matt Shand, who became friends with Holland through playing ultimate frisbee over the last two years, described him as a "caring person" and a "lovely soul".

"We're all in shock he has gone missing, no one can believe it. It took quite a while for the news to sink in."

Shand said people who cared about Holland found themselves walking up and down the beach on Sunday night, hoping to find some sign of him.