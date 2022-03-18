Search for David Holland to get under way this morning

Missing man David Holland. A police-led ground search is getting under way today. Photo / Supplied

A ground search is about to get under way this morning to find missing Pāpāmoa man David Holland.

Holland, 31, has been missing since last Friday evening when he told friends he was going for a swim near the end of Pacific View Rd in Pāpāmoa.

Holland later failed to come to work and police said this was unlike him.

This morning's police-led search is due to begin about 9am near the Papamoa Surf Lifesaving Club.

Members of the public are welcome to assist. Anyone who wishes to help is asked to meet Police Search and Rescue staff at the surf club, 561 Papamoa Beach Road.

Volunteers will join a coordinated grid-search of the sand dunes in the Pāpāmoa Beach area.

For the best chance of conducting an effective search, police have asked that members of the public do not search independently in the area, but instead assist in this police-lead search.

A coworker who used to work in intensive care with Holland at the hospital is at the scene to search on behalf of herself and her mother, who also worked with him.

She said he is a friendly and warm person with a sense of humour.

She said it was great to have people coming to help search, because he had helped so many people.

"It's hard when someone who's helped a lot of people is in a vulnerable situation themselves."

A police spokesperson said yesterday police would like to thank staff from Surf Life Saving NZ and Coastguard as well as numerous volunteers who have assisted so far.

"To date, nothing has been found that would give any clues as to David's whereabouts or movements.

"We are still asking to hear from anyone who might have seen David on the evening of Friday, 11 March, especially on or around the beach."

Anyone who can help should call 105 and quote file number 220312/6869.

Friends say Holland worked as a doctor at Tauranga Hospital and was dedicated to his work.

Police are asking for the public's help finding David Holland. Photo / Supplied

It was understood he had been in Tauranga for about four years and was living with flatmates in Pāpāmoa not far from the beach where he was last known to be.

Matt Shand, who became friends with Holland through playing ultimate frisbee over the last two years, described him as a "caring person" and a "lovely soul".

"We're all in shock he has gone missing, no one can believe it. It took quite a while for the news to sink in."

Shand said people who cared about Holland found themselves walking up and down the beach on Sunday night, hoping to find some sign of him.