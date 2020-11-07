Search continues today for missing swimmer near Mt Maunganui

The search for a missing swimmer continues today. Photo / File

The search for a missing swimmer near Mt Maunganui resumed at first light this morning.

The man failed to return to shore just after 10am yesterday after swimming with two others at Marine Parade.

Constable Kurt Waugh said yesterday's search, utilising police, Surf Life Saving Club members, the Coastguard and a rescue helicopter, was unsuccessful.

Police search and rescue staff are being helped today by Surf Life Saving Club members from Mt Maunganui, Papamoa and Omanu utilising inflatable rescue boats.

Sea conditions are challenging with swells of up to a metre-and-a-half causing visibility issues for searchers.

Anyone who notices anything of interest that might help in the search is asked to contact police.