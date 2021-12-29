Search continues for missing woman Jan-Marie Burton

Taupo Police are seeking sightings of Jan-Marie Burton who went missing yesterday. Photo / Supplied

Missing woman Jan-Marie Burton has not yet been located despite extensive searches yesterday.

Taupō Police is asking boaties to avoid the eastern side of Whangamata Bay adjacent to the ski lane from 7am today while a search is conducted in that area.

There will be a police presence on the water, supported by Lake Taupō Harbourmaster.

Burton was last seen about 4pm on Wednesday and items of her clothing have been located on Kinloch Beach, near the boat ramp on Kinloch Esplanade.

If you believe you may have seen Jan-Marie, or have information that might help police locate her, please call 111 and quote event number P049123823.