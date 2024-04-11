Search ceased for missing fisherman Jason Hollows in Hawke’s Bay

Jason Hollows went missing in Hawke Bay while on a fishing boat on April 1. His body has not been found. Photo / Facebook

Jason Hollows went missing in Hawke Bay while on a fishing boat on April 1. His body has not been found. Photo / Facebook

The search for missing fisherman Jason Hollows has been officially suspended 10 days after he went overboard off the coast of Hawke’s Bay.

There has been an extensive search for Hollows, a 54-year-old fisherman from Otago, since he went overboard on Easter Monday (April 1) about 11km off Waimārama.

He was reported missing about 8pm that night.

He had been onboard a fishing boat the Pacific Challenger.

The Pacific Challenger docked at Napier Port after joining the search. Photo / Warren Buckland

A huge search was held to locate him in the days after the disappearance.

“An extensive search by the Rescue Coordination Centre (RCC) and Hawke’s Bay Search and Rescue has taken place in the intervening weeks, but unfortunately Jason has not been located,” a police statement read, on Thursday.

“The decision has been made to cease searching at this time and the matter has been referred to the Coroner.

“Police extend our heartfelt condolences to Jason’s family at this difficult time.”

In an earlier statement, police said the boat had been searched and crew members had been spoken to following the incident.

A karakia was held at Waimārama last Friday and a rāhui was placed over the area from Cape Kidnappers to Karamea for two days.