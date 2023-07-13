The kekeno (New Zealand fur seal) was captured in Remuera released at Muriwai. Picture / Supplied

The school holiday crowd is not the only thing returning this week - today the famed kekeno (NZ fur seal) spotted near the waterfront in Remuera has been released in West Auckland.

Yesterday, the kekeno was spotted on a comfy patch of grass in the Portland Rd Reserve to park resting its weary bones after making his way up-river from Hobson Bay.

It drew much attention from dog walkers and school holidays families - but rather than flipping out, local residents have been quietly sneaking photos and giving the sea lion room to chill, local Logan said.

Acting operations manager for the Department of Conservation in Mainland Auckland Molly Hicks said although tthey usually like to take a “hands-off approach” and expected the kekeno to go home on its own.

A sealion has been spotted lounging in Remuera in Auckland close to Hobson Bay. Photo / Supplied

After a few nights, however, it is clear they were really loving their time on land.

“The kekeno appears healthy and well, however, with the growing attention the kekeno has been garnering, DoC and Auckland Zoo staff decided it would be safer and less stressful for the kekeno to move it to a quieter coastal habitat,” Hicks said.

“Auckland Zoo staff collected and successfully released the kekeno on Thursday afternoon at Muriwai Beach.

“This is a less urban location with easy access to the open ocean, where seals are known to frequent regularly.”

Hicks thanked the community for reporting the kekeno and treating it with respect over the last few days.

With the growing population of the species, Hicks said Aucklanders should prepare to see more kekeno in urban areas of Tāmaki Makaurau.

It comes after police and Department of Conservation staff wrangled a seal that went up the garden path - and across the street on June 30, causing a disturbance by loitering in an Auckland suburb.

Officers had to cordon off the driveway and garden of a property after the wayward seal stopped in for a rest, having made its way through Papakura.

Then around 5.30pm the seal’s big day out came to an end.

Department of Conservation staff and Auckland Zoo bundled him into a truck and drove him away to be checked over by a veterinarian.

Senior Sergeant Andrew Parkinson said at the time the seal was first spotted in a KFC carpark on Great South Rd and got plenty of attention as it made its way down the road on Friday morning.

Officers were keeping an eye on the animal, which had come up from a nearby coastal inlet.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.