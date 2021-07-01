Seal logs a siesta on Marine Parade, Napier

Lazy day for a seal spotted in Napier. Photo / Zeke Charles

A fur seal sleeping like a log has started his weekend relaxation early in Napier, delighting onlookers.

The seal has been spotted several times on Marine Parade in Napier this week, and was snapped lazily lolling around on a log on Thursday.

But delightful and charming though he may seem, the Department of Conservation says enjoy him "from a distance".

Zeke Charles, his partner and kids were out and about watching the waves on Friday when they spotted the mammal, and decided to capture a few zoomed-in pictures of him in action.

DOC advises people to admire seals from a distance. Photo / Zeke Charles

Laura Boren, science advisor for the Department of Conservation (DOC), said between May and September young seals, including newly weaned pups, and male seals of any age could be spotted as they left their breeding colonies, explored and rested.

She said kekeno (seals) were most often found on rocky shores but were curious and exploratory by nature and could be seen all around the coast in unusual places and occasionally they travelled up rivers as far as 15km inland.

"It's really exciting that fur seals are doing well, and this time of year provides for some unique and special encounters with them," Boren said.

"But it's important to remember this is all part of their normal behaviour and they are really resilient animals. Watch and enjoy them from a distance and follow our guidelines for when to call DOC."

DOC said seals were well adapted to life in the sea and along the rocky shoreline and have a thick layer of fur and blubber to keep them comfortable in this environment.

These animals are also very clever and have the potential to become accustomed to humans and handouts very easily, prohibiting them from returning to a normal life at sea.

DOC's advise was to never touch or handle a seal as they could be very aggressive if threatened.

It is also a breach of the Marine Mammals Protection Act.

People should keep a distance of at least 20 metres from kekeno, if possible, and not get between the seal and the sea.

"If you are walking your dog in areas where seals regularly haul out, or see a seal on your beach, put your dog on a lead until you are away from the seal," Boren said.