Firefighters were called to the scrub fire in Helensville, north of Auckland, at 3.35am. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Firefighters were called to the scrub fire in Helensville, north of Auckland, at 3.35am. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Around 30 firefighters are battling an uncontained scrub fire in Helensville in north Auckland.

Fire and Emergency northern shift manager Josh Pennefather said the first call to the vegetation fire came in at 3.35am.

On arrival crews found a fire in toetoe and pine, measuring around 200m x 100m.

“It is currently uncontained and spreading uphill,” he said.

About 30 firefighters are at the Helensville fire. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“The latest size is 200m x 400m. There is one house currently at risk and firefighters are working to protect it.”

Six fire trucks, three water tankers and two support vehicles are attending.

A Herald photographer said the flames were “engulfing large trees”.

State Highway 16 had been closed north of Helensville and police were onsite.

More to come.