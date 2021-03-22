Scrub fire hazard erupts on Auckland's Northwestern motorway

Motorists had to navigate smoke billowing across a stretch of Northwestern Motorway when a blaze broke out on a bush-clad median strip today.
Waka Kotahi NZTA advised motorists travelling between Newton and St Lukes Rds to take care driving through the fire zone near the Bond St overbridge.
It said people could expect delays as firefighters worked to put out the blaze.
A video of the fire scene that erupted at lunchtime on the central strip separating the citybound and westbound traffic showed motorists moving into lanes away from the blaze.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said crews from two trucks attended the blaze which was quickly extinguished.