Scrub fire hazard erupts on Auckland's Northwestern motorway

Traffic is down to a crawl as smoke billows across the Northwestern Motorway. Photo / NZTA

Motorists had to navigate smoke billowing across a stretch of Northwestern Motorway when a blaze broke out on a bush-clad median strip today.

Waka Kotahi NZTA advised motorists travelling between Newton and St Lukes Rds to take care driving through the fire zone near the Bond St overbridge.

It said people could expect delays as firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

SH16 NORTHWESTERN MWY - 12:55PM

Please take extra care as emergency services attend a scrub fire on the central median near Bond St overbridge, between Newton Rd and St Lukes Rd. Expect some delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/RlapeSzGCo — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) March 21, 2021

A video of the fire scene that erupted at lunchtime on the central strip separating the citybound and westbound traffic showed motorists moving into lanes away from the blaze.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said crews from two trucks attended the blaze which was quickly extinguished.