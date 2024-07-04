Monday night. It is raining. A group of youngsters gather under the cover of a porch and huddle around a makeshift fire, cooking morsels on a stick.
Fifty years ago I was also a Scout, and we also used to shelter under the porch of the Te Awamutu Scout Den on rainy nights, or huddle around the fire in winter, although I had never heard of the snack the Te Awamutu Scouts of 2024 were cooking - s’mores (toasted marshmallow and chocolate between biscuits).
Scouting isn’t as popular as it once was, but a dedicated group is keeping the tradition alive in Te Awamutu.
Amanda Brown is leading the group of nine Scouts at present with help from parents, although she only joined this term and is hoping someone with more experience will step up and take over.