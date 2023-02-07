Scottish singer-songwriter and harpist plays at small halls

Esther Swift, an internationally renowned young Scottish singer songwriter and harpist. Photo / Supplied

Esther Swift, an internationally renowned young Scottish singer-songwriter and harpist, is the next artist to tour Hawke’s Bay with The Small Hall Sessions.

Her tour begins on Wednesday, February 8, in the beautiful Christ’s Church and Pukehou and then she travels to Raukawa, Flemington, Elsthorpe and Te Awanga.

Creator of Small Hall sessions Jamie Macphail says Swift is considered to be one of Scotland’s most exciting young musicians.

“She is a prolific, boldly innovative harpist, composer and singer, who works across genres as diverse as classical chamber music, traditional folk, jazz and free improvisation, and writes for ensembles large and small. Having studied at Edinburgh’s St Mary’s Music School and the Royal Northern College of Music, as well as with harp pioneer Catriona McKay, she has received numerous prestigious commissions and featured in many international collaborations.”

Swift explores ritual, connection, isolation, and the natural world in her performance with pedal harp and voice.

She has travelled to Vietnam, Malaysia, Mongolia, and beyond with her music, and shared international, music lead collaborations with musicians and other artists around the world. This is her second visit to New Zealand, and she has just been the feature artist at New Zealand’s inaugural Harp Festival which was held in Auckland across Waitangi weekend.

She has recently been commissioned by Celtic Connections, Chamber Music Scotland, Manchester Jazz festival and The Edwin Morgan Trust and performs internationally with her band Emergence Ensemble.

“The start of the year has felt someone fraught and unsettled, and to be in a small community space, listening to Swift’s beautiful songs and masterful harp playing would seem like the perfect balm,” Macphail said.

More details and tickets are available through www.smallhallsessions.co.nz



