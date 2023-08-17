Scott Barrett's ute has been stolen. Photo / Scott Barbour

On the eve of his departure for the Rugby World Cup in France, one-third of the All Blacks’ Barrett trio is appealing for a bounty hunter to find his stolen ute.

All Black and Crusaders player Scott Barrett, 29, urged those who had seen his green Toyota SR5 to come forward. It is presumed it was stolen from near his Christchurch home.

The All Blacks squad is usually supplied with a Ford vehicle. However, Barrett is a keen outdoorsman as he has displayed thoroughly through his social media posts, a pastime that may have been more suited for an older ute.

Tomorrow, the 33-member All Blacks team will fly out to the World Cup.

They take a flight from Auckland to London to be ready for a friendly encounter against the world-champion Springboks at Twickenham on August 26. On September 9, they face the hosts in Paris to begin their World Cup campaign.

Barrett is already being hailed as one of the best players of the year and will travel with his brothers Jordie and Beauden. This will be his second time competing in a World Cup.

Barrett was recently in the spotlight when a moment of a recent test against Australia’s Wallabies went viral.

It appeared Barrett had enough of what Wallaby halfback Nic White had to say to the ref, and while wrestling on the ground with him during a ruck, Barrett held a finger to White’s lips to “shush” him.

The cameras caught the sassy gesture at the perfect moment.

Not long after Barrett was seen with his finger over his own mouth, looking at White and gesturing for him to stop talking.