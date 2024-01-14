Hawke’s Bay could have a few sunburnt faces after the weekend - with Dame Jacinda Ardern’s wedding party not exempt - as temperatures soared across the region.

There was barely a cloud in the sky on both days, with temperatures rising over the 30C mark in places on both Saturday and Sunday as the sun beat down on the region.

Wairoa had the highest temperature on Saturday, with 31.3C around 7pm, MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor said.

Hastings was at 27.9C and Napier city 27.2C.

People rushed to popular Hawke's Bay swimming spots, like Maraetotara Falls, over the weekend as temperatures soared. Photo / Connull Lang

At 2pm on Sunday, Hastings sat at a scorching 31.8C and Napier at 31.3C, with the possibility of temperatures rising further later in the day. Both days and nights were also noticeably muggy.

“A fairly humid air mass was sitting over the whole country, which is now moving towards the South Island,” O’Connor said.

“Hawke’s Bay will hold on to it a little longer.”

Across Hawke’s Bay on both days, people packed to beaches and popular swimming hotspots often greeted with warmer ocean temperatures as a result of an ongoing marine heatwave in the region and sometimes even melting tar seal on country roads.

Those at the Ardern-Gayford wedding on Saturday afternoon could be seen sheltering under the large trees and the marque erected at the wedding venue, Craggy Range Winery, just outside of Havelock North.

At one point, Ardern herself was sheltered by umbrellas to protect her from the beating heat.

Dame Jacinda Ardern and guests were shaded by umbrellas from the harsh Hawke's Bay sun at Craggy Range Winery on Saturday. Photo / George Heard

The increased heat even meant that MetService’s new heat alert trial was put into action for Hawke’s Bay over the weekend, which warns people if forecast highs will likely be hotter than normal so people can take extra precautions.

It’s not all sunshine and heat in store, however.

People sticking around after the wedding (or heading back to work) might be in for some slight disappointment, with Monday set to bring scattered showers, clouds, and muggy conditions.

“You may see some rain tomorrow afternoon. It will also be slightly cooler,” O’Connor said.

Isolated showers could also pop up again throughout the week.

Overnight temperatures may also come as a bit of a shock for the start of the week, with many places across Hawke’s Bay predicted to stay in the low 20s as the humid climate remains.

Tar seal was melting on Hawke's Bay country roads over the weekend as temperatures climbed and people made their way to their favourite summer hotspots. Photo / Connull Lang

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in late January. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community. He has a particular love for stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.