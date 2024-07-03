Dr Jacqueline Rowarth wants to see National Science Challenge funding reinstated.
Dr Jacqueline Rowarth is an Adjunct Professor at Lincoln University, a director on the board of governance of DairyNZ, Ravensdown and Deer Industry New Zealand and a member of the Scientific Council of the World Farmers’ Organisation.
They are making decisions about which subjects to take to underpin a great career making a difference to the world – they are needed in science but aren’t seeing a future in which they are rewarded.
The fact that our teenagers rank highly in creativity but are dropping in comparison with other countries in English, science and mathematics should be of considerable concern: Students tend to focus on areas that earn praise, rather than those where the label is “Could do better if tried”.
The National Science Challenges were launched in 2014 based on the need to do better.
This is despite the substantial growth in the world’s population from approximately 5 billion to more than 8 billion now.
The authors cautioned, however, that investment in research and development generally had risen faster than that in agriculture and emphasised that “the need for agricultural R&D is far greater now than it was in the past because of the tremendous challenges facing the planet, such as climate change and the broader range of research areas that need to be addressed”.
This Global Science Challenge was discussed at the recent meeting of the World Farmers’ Organisation in Rome with the lens of “assistance to change”.
The final day of the meeting summed up the major problems.
Farmers globally are already under pressure from a changing climate.
“All over the world, they are adapting the way they work to a changing climate, recovering from increasing losses and damages and striving to make their farm operations more economically and environmentally sustainable.”
The WFO has found that agrifood systems receive only a small fraction (4.3% in 2019/2020) of global climate finance, with an even smaller fraction (2.4%) going to farmers.
The WFO recommended an increase in finance for agriculture, “making flows more predictable and ensuring finance is simply accessible to all farmers, especially women and youth”.
It pointed out that this was a precondition to “harvest the future”, creating an environment where young people see agriculture as “an attractive career path.”
The same is true for science and agricultural science.
Ongoing promotion of the food revolution and an urgent need for investment, including by the World Economic Forum last month, doesn’t stack up against the need to refine our current systems – which is what the National Science Challenges were trying to do, whilst evaluating the alternatives.