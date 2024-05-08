Sunny Perry presenting her research at the Top Energy Far North Science and Technology Fair last year. The groundbreaking research won Sunny the Prime Minister's Future Scientist Prize.

Sunny Perry presenting her research at the Top Energy Far North Science and Technology Fair last year. The groundbreaking research won Sunny the Prime Minister's Future Scientist Prize.

Taking part in a science fair is not only fun and games for Northland students — it can lead to a bright future in the sector, as Kerikeri teen Sunny Perry has proved.

Kerikeri High student Perry last week won the Prime Minister’s Future Scientist Prize for her groundbreaking soil research that will change the way landowners and councils manage land.

Perry received the award for her research, which discovered some soils in Northland are highly corrosive — acidic enough to eat away at concrete foundations and damage ecosystems.

Perry was a Year 12 student at Kerikeri High School when she completed the project to be presented at the Top Energy Far North Science and Technology Fair last year.

The research has the potential for wide-reaching impact, by generating new data that will change the way landowners and councils manage land.

Kerikeri’s Sunny Perry with Prime Minister Chris Luxon and Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Judith Collins when she was presented with the Prime Minister's Future Scientist Prize for her groundbreaking soil research.

She said the idea for her research came when her father, an engineer, told her about potential acid sulphate soils (PASS). These types of soils, when exposed to oxygen, generate sulphuric acid, which can have a detrimental impact on biodiversity, infrastructure, and human health.

He explained that not much was known about whether these types of soils are found in Northland, and his daughter decided to investigate further.

“I found it quite interesting how one type of soil can be so damaging for the environment and damage infrastructure and the ecosystem,” Perry said.

She did preliminary research and found maps of these soils for Whangārei and the Kaipara district, but none for the Far North district.

“My project was about mapping where these soils are, and trying to predict where they can be found in Northland.”

Based on her research, she knew that PASS are formed from soil that is rich in organic matter, waterlogged, and deficient in oxygen. In those conditions, microbes and bacteria in the soil are forced to use anaerobic respiration, which converts sulphates into sulphides.

Sunny Perry collected 480 samples from 20 sites in the Far North, all while completing her normal schoolwork.

She put together a research plan, selecting sites in wetlands to begin sampling, trying to find the ‘mysterious soils’. She also used historical records to identify low-lying sites that had been wetlands about 10,000 years ago. Based on these predictions, she hypothesised she would detect PASS at 70 per cent of her selected sites.

Over the span of her fieldwork, Perry collected 480 samples from 20 sites in the Far North, all while completing her normal schoolwork.

The Far North with Kerikeri High School is celebrating Perry’s incredible achievement, making her the first student from the region to win this national honour.

Her journey began at the Top Energy Far North Science and Technology Fair, where a spark of curiosity ignited a passion for scientific exploration. What started as a local science fair project transformed into comprehensive research endeavour.

The Royal Society Te Apārangi judging panel was highly impressed by the depth and quality of Perry’s work. They commended her adaptability and perseverance in the field, along with her rigorous approach to data collection and analysis — a remarkable feat for a Year 12 student.

This national recognition holds particular significance for the Far North. Her achievement not only showcases her exceptional talent, but underscores the vital role of science fairs in igniting a passion for scientific exploration in young minds.

These regional events provide a platform for students to develop critical research skills, perseverance, and a thirst for knowledge — qualities that can propel them to national recognition, just like Perry.

“Sunny’s win is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and passion for science. She is a shining example of the talent that exists in the Far North,” Top Energy chief executive Russell Shaw said.

Shaw described Sunny’s achievement as an inspiration to other burgeoning Far North science students.

Julie Harrisson, chief judge of the Top Energy Far North Science and Technology Fair, said Top Energy’s long-standing support of the fair had played a pivotal role in fostering a culture of excellence among students.

She said as Perry joined the ranks of scientists recognised by the Prime Minister’s science awards, her story served as an inspiration for aspiring scientists across New Zealand. Local science fairs like the Top Energy Far North Science and Technology Fair played a vital role in nurturing this scientific curiosity and providing a springboard for future success.



