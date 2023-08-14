Elijah Martin, 10, was among a group of Maunu Primary School students that attended the science exhibition. Photo / Michael Cunningham

There was heaps to learn about space for students of Maunu Primary School during a science exhibition’s national stopover in Whangārei.

Students from four classrooms were at the Whangārei Central Library yesterday to learn about meteorites, satellites, the earth and associated technology through demonstrations by staff from the Otago Museum.

Science communicator Christine Wierda said the exhibition made its way from Bluff last year and was in Kaitāia last week. The next stopover is in Palmerston North.

The exhibition is funded by the Ministry of Business, Employment and Innovation.

Maunu Primary School students enjoying the science exhibition. Photo / Michael Cunningham