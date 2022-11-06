School’s out: Is remote learning damaging our kids’ education?

Almost overnight, Covid-19 forced schools and universities to shift their entire curriculums online. Photo / Thomas Park, Unsplash

Covid may have accelerated the trend to shift learning online, but not everyone is convinced it’s the right move. By Dale Owens.

Remote learning was once touted as the future of our education system – a way of dragging what some saw as an antiquated institution into the 21st century. But no one realised the future would arrive quite so quickly.

Almost overnight, Covid-19 forced schools and universities to shift their entire curriculums online, making fears about kids spending too much time in front of screens redundant.

Before the pandemic, distance learning was already a popular option for some, and considered by others as a way to unlock learning for the masses. Covid has accelerated its intended adaptation by several years, giving us what is often described as “emergency remote learning” from home. We’ve become used to it, but there are now serious questions as to whether technology can replace face-to-face interaction so easily.

For many students and families, lockdown learning was a far from enjoyable experience. Although video calls on the likes of Zoom, and cloud-computing tools such as Google Docs, have become commonplace, Covid has been a crucial test for the remote learning model.

It’s recognised by many that the technology we’re using now was not built with education in mind (even if it has worked well for some). And with high “disengagement” levels reported both here and overseas, there are calls that it’s time to pause, take a breath and consider the way forward.

“The big issue with online learning is that people have allowed it to be led by technology,” says Steve Maharey, a former education minister in the Helen Clark government. “These tools were developed for all sorts of things, but they were not developed for education.”

Former education minister Steve Maharey: “The big issue with online learning is that people have allowed it to be led by technology.” Photo / APN

Maharey, who now chairs Education New Zealand, which promotes this country as a destination for international students, agrees that technology can enable learning in places previously thought unreachable. Our mistake, he says, is being guided implicitly by it. He recalls an overseas fact-finding trip a few years ago, “when I sat in a room in Dubai and listened to every major [educational technology] company in the world give us their best shot. They finished that by saying, ‘The big thing to remember is that none of this was developed for education. And we are not ready for this yet.’”

The truth, he says, is that there is money to be made through providing online education. “This is a little bit of a gold rush. The idea that you can move education from a classroom into technology means that there’s an enormous amount of money being poured into this.”

Lockdown-ready

Remote learning was around long before the internet became mainstream. A century ago, the Correspondence School, now known as Te Kura, was established to provide education to students unable to attend school because of distance. More than 60 years ago, Massey University also began using the postal service more to mail course material to students. And in the early 1990s, TVNZ launched a fledgling educational TV service that lasted for around five years.

Professor Giselle Byrnes, assistant vice-chancellor and provost at Massey, says the university moved about 15-20 years ago to an increasingly digital mode. That was accelerated with its Digital Plus strategy, which it announced in January 2020. Although the move was hugely controversial, with some staff and students who believed it was driven by cost-cutting, it helped ensure Massey was well prepared when Covid came along.

Before Covid hit, about 65 per cent of Massey’s courses had online units, says Byrnes. Whereas many education providers were thrown into a panic by the pandemic, that didn’t happen at Massey, with its long history of online teaching and assessment. “We knew how to engage students, and we knew how to ensure that we could keep them engaged.”

Professor Giselle Byrnes, assistant vice-chancellor and provost at Massey, says the university moved about 15-20 years ago to an increasingly digital mode.

Most providers soon realised that you couldn’t simply transfer an entire lesson to a video call, says Byrnes, because students found that boring.

She remains concerned at misconceptions around online learning. “What I worry about is that we don’t seize upon emergency remote teaching as being the gold standard and the thing we want to continue.

“We will not hold students and we will not retain staff if we are just doing that rather crude transfer of face-to-face into an online emergency mode.”

Switching off

Almost all educational providers, from universities to primary schools, have reported that disengagement grew during the pandemic. Lawrence Mikkelsen, head of media studies at Selwyn College in Auckland’s inner-eastern suburbs, says most of his students didn’t enjoy remote schooling because it was just too hard to replicate a classroom atmosphere online. The only students who didn’t turn their cameras off were the gregarious ones, or those who were keen to please their teachers, he says. “You didn’t really know if the ones who had the cameras off were actually there, or if they were just wandering around in their room, or had completely left the room.”

Mikkelsen says there is a stark difference between online lessons and being in a classroom where you can bounce around ideas and read signals. “[In a classroom] you get a sense of whether people get what you’re talking about — or don’t get what you’re talking about — based on facial expressions and how engaged people look. We just kind of lost all of that, so it was pretty unsatisfactory.”

One of the biggest impacts of the pandemic has been the lost years of maturity and the kids’ abilities to produce results, he says. “My Year 11 class – they kind of feel like Year 10 to me. I just think there’s been a loss of social maturity, and also maturity around completing work and stuff over the last couple of years – kids have not built good habits.”

At home with Mikkelsen during the lockdowns was his wife, University of Auckland lecturer Vanessa Selak, and their 10-year-old twins, Ruby and Violet. Like many families, they had to compete for internet bandwidth. And like many schools, the girls’ school gave them their assignments in bulk, rather than spacing out lessons during the day.

Mikkelsen says Violet was anxious and stressed, missed her friends, and couldn’t engage. She agrees: “[Online lessons are] just kind of boring, because it’s mainly just the teacher talking and us just having to be quiet and just listen to them.”

Ruby, however, had a different experience. “I didn’t have to talk to anyone,” she says. “My teacher explaining stuff to me just makes it feel more complicated.” She enjoys writing, so found that fun. “I thought it was quite straightforward and easy and I just kind of rushed through it so I could have the rest of the day to do whatever I wanted – go on my iPad and watch TV. I liked finishing my work really quickly then going on YouTube or something.”

Across town on the North Shore, high school teacher Paul Stevens says most of his students managed well, but he suspects that may be because his is a high-decile school where students are typically more engaged.

“What we know from other schools is that there’s a number of students who disengaged almost entirely. A lot of teachers I spoke with had really poor attendance online.”

The lesson that appears to have been learnt is that students, like most of us, need direct human interaction.

Stevens, who is also the Auckland regional chair of teachers’ union the Post Primary Teachers’ Association, says remote learning is no replacement for being in the classroom. “There’s an undeniable brain drain when engaging socially in a digital space. As much as Mark Zuckerberg would love us to completely immerse ourselves in this Meta space, teaching is fundamentally about relationships. I don’t believe as long as humans are social beings that we should ever replace a teacher with a computer, even if there’s a teacher on the other end, because there’s so much you miss.”

Falling achievement

It’s not just New Zealand’s education leaders who are worried. The United States, often considered the home of educational technology, is also grappling with the issue.

Ramesh Balan is a serial entrepreneur, inventor and technologist. His latest venture, Knomadix, has created a virtual-lesson bot platform utilising AI to deliver personalised learning at scale. The concept will supposedly expand on teacher capabilities, fill student knowledge gaps and offer targeted remediation. It seems a step up from simply switching classes to Zoom.

Teachers are struggling in the US just as they are here. Photo / Elisaveta Bunduche, Unsplash

Balan says 42 per cent of US high school students failed to pass any of the four benchmark tests for college admission in 2022. “We have seen the worst learning loss and regression in our lifetime,” he told the Listener.

Teachers are struggling in the US just as they are here. “The teachers have been asked to do a lot more than they ever used to, and because of that they’ve gotten frustrated and are exiting the system,” he says. “So there’s a shortage. They don’t have enough resources to provide the support that the students need to accelerate the learning development. So I think it’s a perfect storm for bringing in a kind of virtual bot technology.”

In the US, Balan says, “everybody’s starting to throw money at bringing in human tutors, creating after-school [tutoring] programmes and also virtual tutoring”. He says the country has lost about 20 per cent of its teachers, students are failing, and human tutors are in hot demand to help play catch-up.

But does the answer lie with yet more advanced technology? “When you actually bring in technology that’s going to really help the teachers and it’s going to produce the results that they want to see, it increases the effectiveness of the learning development. This provides a better system overall: the hybrid. It’s not going to be completely taken over by the bots or it’s not going to be all technology.”

Nevertheless, Balan is worried about too much hype in what is known as “edtech”. “Everybody wants to be in edtech right now, trying to get rich overnight. It all depends on how much money you’re able to raise and how much noise you’re able to make.

“Edtech is notorious for bringing in bits and pieces of technology. It’s bait and switch – they’re just playing upon the existing problem.”

Hype in the sector is nothing new. Bridget Kool, University of Auckland pro vice-chancellor in education, remembers the excitement around MOOCs, massive open online courses, which emerged a little over a decade ago and were free for anyone to enrol. Some predicted they would revolutionise traditional universities.

“It was scary for a while,” says Kool. Despite the university mostly bypassing MOOCs at that time, it has since embraced online learning in a big way. Before the pandemic, the university launched Auckland Online, offering 100 per cent online postgraduate degrees and courses. Now, about 15 per cent of all its students study wholly online. The rest are very much following a hybrid model, despite the pandemic restrictions being over.

“We’re finding it’s getting more popular,” says Kool. “More Māori and Pacific students want to do the online version; it offers flexibility around family commitments and all those sorts of things.”

It seems the march to digital continues despite negatives during the pandemic. “It’s sort of brought the future forward, really. We’ve always had early adopters who’ve adopted the best bits of technology in their teaching. And I think students have responded to that – it’s the way they live their lives, how they communicate with each other, how they get their entertainment. They’re the digital natives.”

Classroom benefits

After the first round of lockdowns in 2020, Anne Yates and Louise Starkey, of Victoria University of Wellington, released a research paper, “Were we ready?”, which documented high school students’ experiences of online learning during school closures. Results showed some preferred it and enjoyed greater flexibility. Many students, however, said they had trouble creating structure for themselves, and about 40 per cent said they needed the structure of a school day to feel motivated to get on with their work. “When they didn’t have that structure, they had trouble creating it for themselves,” says Yates.

In another report, Nina Hood, a senior lecturer at Auckland and founder of The Education Hub, found that many students struggled to regulate their learning and manage themselves while studying remotely. “You actually need the same skills online that you need offline,” she says. “It’s just that in an online environment you get less support.”

Schools throughout NZ essentially went their own way with online learning during lockdowns. Some stuck to regimented lessons, while others simply tried to ensure their students survived the disruption. Photo / Alex Burton

Students need to be able to manage their own time, just as they manage their own behaviour in a physical classroom, Hood says. It’s just that it’s far easier for a teacher to provide support in a classroom than online. “Not all students are as well equipped and well prepared to engage in that, and I think it raises some interesting questions about our education system more broadly.”

Schools throughout New Zealand essentially went their own way during lockdowns with online learning. Some stuck to regimented lessons with timetables, while others simply tried to ensure their students survived the disruption.

Because our school curriculum is so flexible, says Hood, it left schools in a bit of a hole. “When you go to a situation like we had in lockdowns, where everyone is forced to learn remotely, there’s not even a pool of resources that could be easily shared across schools, because there isn’t that commonality in what’s taught.”

The fallout from enforced absences and remote learning has been felt, with more than 40 per cent of students in 2022 attending school fewer than nine days out of 10. Many who are, says Steve Maharey, are struggling. “Right now, there are a lot of learning problems in the classroom that need to be dealt with. And there are a lot of behavioural and social problems – hunger, people behaving badly.”

Low completion rates

For some, of course, remote learning does work. Mature students are able to juggle study with family and work life; employees are now more familiar with working online and potentially learning new skills online.

Around the world, however, completion rates are lower for fully online university courses than for on-campus courses. At Massey, which has campuses in Auckland, Palmerston North and Wellington, distance-learning completion rates are about 65-75 per cent, compared with 80-90 per cent for on-campus courses. But the figures can be misleading: many distance learners are part-time, mature students attempting to balance study with family and work pressures.

Giselle Byrnes says Massey’s commitment to distance learning using a hybrid model is unabated, even though the desire for face-to-face campus life is clearly returning. She says the university is committed to supporting students wherever they are, “and particularly students who have perhaps been prevented from attending university in the past”.

Byrnes believes, however, that a well-curated online hybrid teaching model looks quite different from the emergency remote teaching experienced over the past few years. She says the model has to be thoughtfully designed, the interface has to be interesting, and it must focus on engagement. “If it’s high quality, if it’s well done, then it will deliver excellent outcomes and excellent results.”

Maharey, himself a former student, lecturer and vice-chancellor at Massey, agrees that the potential of digital learning is still enormous – but we must be extremely cautious.

“We can’t just rush into it and say, ‘This is the way we’ll do things from now on.’ We need people to sit down and say, ‘What’s the edge? What’s the teaching and learning model that we believe fits university students; fits different kinds of learners?’”

He also has a warning for those engaging in hype around the edtech industry. “I fear we’re going to come out of the Covid era believing we’ve discovered a sort of holy grail for education, as opposed to a new tool that should be applied to education.”

He worries some will say, “Look, this is the future; students are never going to return to the university classroom.”

“As much as I’m an advocate of the use of this technology, we’re not ready for that kind of fundamental shift in the way we deliver education.”