Marlborough Girls' College front entrance in Blenheim. Photo / Google Maps

Police have responded to a threat at Marlborough Girls' College in Blenheim - the second threat the school has received in 24 hours.

The school has gone into lockdown and a number of police units are in attendance.

A number of other schools have voluntarily locked down and police have advised the public to avoid the area.

Police were also called to the school around 2pm yesterday and were speaking to one person in relation to what happened, the school said.

Today's threat is not believed to be linked to threats toward other schools made this week, a police spokesperson said.

Earlier today, several schools nationwide received phone threats, with Awatapu College, Rolleston College and Wakatipu High School among numerous schools targeted.

Police revealed inquiries are underway in relation to threats at schools in Masterton, Kaikōura, Greymouth, Queenstown, Levin, Whanganui, Rolleston, Takaka, Geraldine, Dunstan, Ashburton and Palmerston North.

On Tuesday similar threats were made to six schools in the North Island, and they and neighbouring schools went into lockdown as a precaution.

"Police take threats of this nature extremely seriously and is making enquiries to determine the source of the calls," they said today.

"At this stage police do not believe there is a safety risk."

Police thanked the schools involved for following their emergency procedures in response to the threats.

In response to a query from the Herald, police said the threats made no mention of vaccinations, mandates or masking and there was nothing to suggest they were related to these issues.

Awatapu College in Palmerston North is among the schools that received a bomb threat today, according to a post on the school's Facebook page just before 12.30pm.

"Police believe the risk is very low but in abundance of caution we have made the decision to evacuate the school," the post said.

Students year 10 and older were to make their way home and call their parents if possible, while Year 9s and others who couldn't get home were to report to the gym, which had been cleared by police.

Meanwhile emergency services, including Fire and Emergency New Zealand, have been called to Wakatipu High School in Queenstown and students have been evacuated, the Otago Daily Times reported.

Students at Rolleston College, near Christchurch, have also been evacuated from the school after a threat was received before midday.

Police have also confirmed Geraldine High School received a bomb threat.

"Schools across the motu"

Ministry of Education hautū (leader) of operations Sean Teddy said the ministry was "aware that multiple schools across the motu have received a threat".

"All schools and kura have established emergency management protocols in place, which they activate if a risk is identified.

"We are in contact with those schools and kura that received the message to provide guidance, if needed."

Two days ago six North Island schools were either thrust into lockdown or evacuated following threats made towards the schools over the phone.

The Ministry of Education said it was aware of threats made towards five schools in Waikato and one school in Gisborne.

Matamata College, Matamata Intermediate, Thames High School, Cambridge High School, Firth Primary School and Lytton High School all announced on Facebook around noon that they had received threats and were either evacuating students, or had gone into lockdown.

At the time ministry hautū for the Central Region Jocelyn Mikaere said the schools immediately initiated their emergency management plans and the police responded.

"Our teams are in contact with all of the schools and are prepared to provide whatever support is needed," Mikaere said on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said officers investigated the inquiries and believed there was no specific safety risk.

"Investigations into the source of the threats are ongoing.

"Police extends thanks to the schools involved for following their emergency procedures, and to the wider school communities for their co-operation."