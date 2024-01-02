School lessons on the hoof

The Taoroa School in Taihape has developed the equine education programme as part of a well-being initiative and to get kids to relate back to their outdoor environment. Photo / Fiona Goodall for Getty Images

Nestled in the hills of Taihape and surrounded by high-country stations, the Taoroa School is extending lessons outside of the traditional classroom boundaries.

School principal Lara Stevens has developed the equine education programme with wellbeing in mind and to bring a more fulfilling experience by exploring the students’ own backyard.

“Some of the richest learning experiences come from exploring our own backyard (and the) equine experience does just that,” Stevens said. “This is a learning experience that is authentic to us based on our geographical location and the community our school caters to. Our whole school participates in this programme and it’s something everyone can experience success in without the limitations of pen and paper.”

The idea for the programme came from the annual Pet Day at the school in 2022 when local parent Tui Gower brought along two horses to stay over for a week, giving kids riding lessons.

“Our learners got to ride daily at school as a part of our PE lessons that week,” Stevens said. “We could see the high levels of engagement and excitement from our tamariki and that’s where the conversation began around how we could make this a regular opportunity.”

The programme starts with building trusting relationships, developing empathy and taking responsibility, said Stevens, and then shifts to include general horsemanship and building confidence with the horses.

Stevens maintains that giving students time to switch off from the busy, fast-paced modern world allows them to be present in the moment and enjoy being outdoors.

The course has been running all through 2023 with Sevens and Gower regularly reflecting on how they can fine-tune the delivery of lessons and seeking feedback from students and whanau for improvements.

“It has been really important to us that we find the balance between prioritising core curriculum and providing experiences in education outside the classroom,” Stevens said.

The equine education course has managed to claim government funding through the Awhi Mai Awhi Atu programme designed by Family Works to provide a range of support services to ākonga (students) and their whānau, so they can better engage and participate at kura/school.

“It was important to the school that this funding was used in a way that benefited all of our learners and that was authentic and meaningful to us,” Stevens said. “We are able to craft it (the programme) into something that works for us and that might look different over time.

“The voice and support of our community is important and it’s something that we seek regularly. We see real value in the programme and can see that this would be a powerful experience for learners in all parts of the country.

“There’s something quite magical seeing our tamariki develop relationships with these beautiful horses.”

Tui Gower believes that we can learn a lot from horses and animals in general.

“(It) takes away the nagging aspect of parenting,” she said, “...teaching empathy, self-control, self-awareness, friendships, trust and building rewarding relationships. It’s for everyone.”

Gower said that the equine education programme opens schoolkids’ minds to everyday things that are relatable to the real world and that she’d love to see it in more schools or available to those who don’t always have access to horses and other animals.

“It’s opened my eyes,” she said. “I knew what horses had to offer me! But never widened my appreciation to see the effect on kids.

“To watch the kids learn and hopefully use it for good warms my heart immensely.”

Stevens said she has already seen results from the programme.

“After one of the first sessions one of our older tamariki came up to me and told me he felt inspired to be a jockey - just like his uncle,” she said.

“Whilst some of our learners come from farms, those that come from Taihape might not necessarily have the opportunity to experience the world of equine on this level.

It’s so important to us that we remove barriers so that all of our tamariki have access to equal opportunities- it’s been very special to watch.

“Happy, connected, engaged and empowered tamariki - what more could you ask for?”