Wind, rain and colder temperatures are expected to return this weekend. Photo / Paul Taylor

Aotearoa’s mini October heatwave is set to come to an end as rain, wind and cold temperatures are tipped for the close of the school holidays, with motorists urged to take care on the roads.

Auckland and the top of the North Island, in particular, are today set for rain - possibly heavy at times - that will kick in from around midday and last through to the evening.

With school holiday travellers expected to begin making their way home, police are reminding motorists the roads could be extra busy.

“We would remind drivers to take extra care if driving and just remember to follow the rules and drive to the conditions,” a police spokeswoman said.

She said police especially urged everyone to follow a few simple steps to keep safe: wear your seatbelt, follow the speed limits, put your cell phone down and don’t get distracted, and do not drink and drive.

Saturday's emojicast:



🌧️

🌧️

🌧️🌧️

🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️

🌧️🌧️🌧️🌦

🌧️🌧️🌧️

🌧️🌧️

🌧️



☁️☁️

☁️🌧️

☁️🌧️🌧️ ☁️

🌤️☁️

🌧️🌤️🌧️

☁️☁️🌤️

☁️ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) October 6, 2023

A frontal system moving onto NZ today brings and end to the settled weather.



Rain, wind and cold temperatures are on the cards through the weekend.



In the Tasman there's a building area of high pressure which looks to drive showery, southwesterly winds our way next week. pic.twitter.com/oVUvYLiKET — MetService (@MetService) October 5, 2023

“Our road policing teams will be out and about, but ultimately it is up to drivers to make good decisions when they get behind the wheel,” the spokeswoman said.

For those looking to enjoy the outdoors this weekend, they may want to rug up a little more.

While many parts of the country enjoyed above-average temperatures on Thursday and Friday, a surge of cooler air is blowing in for Saturday and Sunday, and “lasting for the better part of next week, thanks to a prevailing southwesterly windflow”, forecaster Niwa said.

Air mass trends show a surge of cooler air from Saturday-Sunday, lasting for the better part of next week, thanks to a prevailing southwesterly wind flow 📉



Southwesterly winds are more common during El Niño episodes... pic.twitter.com/BJtZqHxL6k — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) October 5, 2023

For Auckland, that means a rainy high of 16C is expected today and tomorrow - with thunderstorms possible tomorrow.

Temperatures are then expected to hover around 16C and 17C for the rest of the week.

Whangārei in the north is set to be slightly warmer at 19C, but is also expecting potentially heavy rain this afternoon before another rainy day tomorrow with a high of 16C.

Tauranga is set for possibly heavy falls and tops of 17C today and tomorrow, while Hamilton is also in for possibly heavy falls over the weekend with tops of 16C and 17C.

Napier, on the other hand, can expect a glorious morning and top of 20C today, before rain moves through in the evening.

Mōrena, Aotearoa 🌄



New Plymouth and Whanganui tie for the warmest main centre at 7am, sitting on 13°C. Auckland, Gisborne, and Masterton aren't far behind, with 12°C.



At the other end of the scale, Queenstown is hovering at 5°C. pic.twitter.com/zouLrhUSsF — MetService (@MetService) October 6, 2023

The temperature will then fall to 14C tomorrow with some heavy rain.

Wellington is in for a chilly weekend with tops of 14C today and 12C tomorrow and chances of rain on both days.

In the South Island, Christchurch will be cold but mostly dry with highs of 13C today and 15C tomorrow. However, residents will need to rug up at night with the mercury dropping to 2C tonight and 3C tomorrow night.

Holidaymakers in Queenstown will also need to stay warm, with the odd shower today and a high of 12C before the temperature plummets to an overnight low of 1C.

Tomorrow’s temperatures will then hit a high of 15C and a low of 3C.



