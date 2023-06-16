Emergency services have launched a major response to a serious crash between a car and a school bus in rural Canterbury. Photo / File

Emergency services have launched a major response to a serious crash between a car and a school bus in rural Canterbury - where one person is believed to have died.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter is on the scene near Sefton in the Waimakariri District.

Several patients were being treated for their injuries after the crash happened shortly after 3.30pm, a spokesman for St John Ambulance said.

St John sent three ambulances, two rapid response vehicles, the helicopter, and an operations manager to the intersection of Harleston and Broad Rds.

Initial indications suggest the injured people were in the car, a police spokeswoman said.

“There are no reports of injuries to passengers on the school bus,” she said.

“The road will be closed while emergency services attend,” she said.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area by delaying their travel or using an alternative route.

- More to come