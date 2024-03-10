Scambusters: How to stay safe from scammers

- Always take a second to check before parting with your money or personal information
- Trust your instincts – if it feels wrong, it probably is. Urgency is a red flag – scammers try to rush you
- Your bank will never ask you for passwords, log-in details, or two-factor authentication codes, nor will they send you an email or text message asking you to log in
- Your bank will never tell you to move your money to a “safe” account, or ask you to use your money to help catch a scammer
- Think carefully before entering your credit card details online
- Be cautious with unsolicited texts, emails, or calls – don’t give out details that could be used to impersonate you
- Don’t click on links or open attachments from people you don’t know, or seem out of character for someone you do know. Hover over links to reveal the actual site
- Don’t respond to instructions to download unknown software – it could be malware to access your accounts.
- Be careful of deals or investments that sound too good to be true – they probably are. Contact investment firms or businesses via their official New Zealand-based websites, and never via online contacts, emails, links, or phone numbers sent to you directly or from other websites on the internet
- Use strong, unique passwords and PINs for your banking – don’t write them down or record them
- If you think you’ve been scammed report it to your bank immediately
Source: New Zealand Banking Association
- Scambusters is an independent editorial series brought to you with the support of the Banking Association.