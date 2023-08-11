Susi Newborn protesting the Fullers Ferry price hike for Waiheke Island. Susi was a co-founder of Greenpeace in the early 70s.

OPINION

Why do those who dedicate their entire lives to the greater good so often end up burnt or with so little? People who help save the world, contribute to social justice, focus on the cause rather than the massive salary. How do we, society, repay them?

Activists, like most artists, are motivated not by money but by a passion; a calling. Their reward is in creating awareness and change. But how do we value their work? Usually, in the form of florid eulogies and outpourings — not valid currency in the land of the departed.

People who pursue money tend to focus on money. That’s not a bad thing and there are plenty of generous wealthy people who support community, activism, art.

Whatever you chase will find you, I guess. But what if you are chasing something that helps save the boiling oceans, a community, or a single individual who has lucked out?

What about someone like Susi Newborn, the 73-year-old who co-founded Greenpeace and has worked her whole life to make the world a better place? Most recently Newborn protested against Fullers, the only ferry service to Waiheke, increasing return prices by nearly 20 per cent to $55. It’s the most expensive ferry trip in the world, for the distance. Meanwhile, Newborn held a placard while having chemo treatment for breast cancer and recovering from open-heart surgery. And now she’s been evicted from her home on Waiheke Island because of the island’s desperate housing shortage. Residents are struggling and Susi is one of them. Yet she has contributed so much (story, page 20).

The other night, I rewatched the documentary Nothing Compares — this time with my teenagers. Sinead O’Connor was an activist, and at one point, after an interviewer asks why doesn’t she just sing nice songs and STFU, she looks him straight in the eye and quietly says: “It is up to us all — whether you are a songwriter or whatever, to speak your truth.”

Turns out, she was right. But how was she rewarded? The world, as Lily Allen said, did a number on her.

Those who fight the good fight and stand up for the underdog are everywhere. The ordinary doing the extraordinary. Like Alina and Isaac Peach, who embraced into their fold boxer Mea Motu. She needed support. They gave it. Motu is now a world champion and about to defend her title. Joanna Wane went inside the Peach Boxing training camp to spend time with this remarkable woman and her adopted whanau and support crew. In a Canvas exclusive, Motu lays it down.

And how do we acknowledge our key cultural experts in Aotearoa? Historically, by sidelining them for international CEOs. We talk about that this week, too.





Noho ora mai







