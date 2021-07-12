Sao Young murder: Man admits kidnapping, wounding GBH charges

Sao Young was found dead at a rural property on Ballard Rd on the outskirts of Hamilton on April 13, last year.

A man caught up in the murder prosecution of Hamilton man Sao Yean has admitted his role in an earlier assault.

Manuao Tchetan Kirkwood, 28, today admitted a charge of kidnapping and a representative charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to Jesse Whitiora on March 12, 2020.

Two other charges - kidnapping and being an accessory after the fact - were withdrawn by Crown prosecutor Duncan McWilliams in the High Court at Hamilton today.

The assault on Whitiora occurred prior to the alleged murder of Yean, also known as Sao Young, who was last seen on Insoll Ave on March 13.

A group of seven people, including Kirkwood, were charged over the successive assaults.

Narath Chourn, 34, was last month jailed for two years after admitting charges of manslaughter and unlawfully detaining Yean.

Chourn took Yean to the home where he would ultimately die after being confronted about contaminated drugs which had been brought for a New Year's Eve party in 2019.

One man died and several others were hospitalised after taking what they thought was Ecstasy, or MDMA.

The substance contained traces of heroin, but associates of the person who died sought retribution.

Yean's body was later found dumped on farmland near Gordonton.

Kirkwood was convicted by Justice Ian Gault who also issued a three strikes warning.

Kirkwood was remanded in custody for sentencing on August 26.

Meanwhile, the remaining accused - Neha Wiremu Grey, 38, Daniel James Payne, 32, Mihingarangi Tynneal Rameka, 26, Anton Rite, 25, and Teretere Raiha Te Aroha Taniwha, 20, will go on trial in October for their alleged part in Yean's death.

The group face a variety of charges including kidnapping, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, manslaughter, accessory after the fact of murder and murder.