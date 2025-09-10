Some Tarras locals have been vocal in their opposition to the mine. Photo / NZME

Santana Minerals announced early July that the deal with the Jollys had included a non-refundable deposit of $2m and was subject to Overseas Investment Office (OIO) approval. Santana Minerals is an Australian company that acquired Matakanui Gold (Limited), the company that made the initial discovery of gold in the Rise and Shine Valley between Bendigo and Ophir.

The Bendigo-Ophir Project aims to extract an estimated $11 billion in gold. It has been met with local opposition from groups such as Sustainable Tarras, who are concerned at the speed at which the project is moving and the potential damage to the environment.

Part of the transaction between the Jollys and Santana Minerals ($5m) was to be settled in shares. The remaining $18m would be paid at settlement.

That deal can’t go ahead without the OIO giving its approval – and part of that process requires the property to be offered for sale to New Zealanders first.

“Farmland must be offered for sale to New Zealanders on the open market before the application for consent is made. There are rules that apply to how and when it is advertised,” reads the advice on Land Information New Zealand’s (Linz) website.

“This is to ensure that New Zealanders have the chance to buy farmland before it is acquired by an overseas person.”

A Linz spokesperson told the Herald that they are aware of the potential sale of Ardgour Station to Santana Minerals.

“As yet, our overseas investment team have not received any applications for consent or exemption for farmland advertising in connection with the sale,” they said.

Advertising is to be for a minimum of 30 days and must be both online and in a print publication.

“The advertising must occur before the transaction is entered into with an overseas person,” reads the Linz website.

The listing went up on TradeMe on September 1 with an underwhelming series of photographs.

Legal firm Anderson Lloyd is the contact for the sale.

Robert Huse, a partner in the firm, says the Jollys are “open to offers” but the property is “subject to contract and Santana obtaining a farmland advertising exemption and OIO consent”.

Huse says the Jollys posted the listing on request from Santana.

Santana Minerals was approached for comment but had not responded by the time of publication.