The nine offenders fled from the scene in a Toyota Aqua, similar to the one pictured, with a number of stolen goods. Photo / NZME

An Auckland ram raid has resulted in nine young people being caught by police, including an 11-year-old driver.

The incident involved an alleged burglary at a Sandringham superette overnight.

Quick-thinking residents called 111 after spotting three suspicious vehicles travelling west towards Sandringham about 1am.

Inspector Glenn Baldwin, Auckland City West's Area Prevention Manager, said officers were sent to the area.

"Our staff have been patrolling through Sandringham Rd and arrived at a superette where one of those vehicles had been used in an alleged ram raid, with a burglary underway.

"The nine offenders subsequently fled from the scene in a Toyota Aqua, with a number of stolen goods."

Baldwin said the group sped dangerously along Sandringham Rd. The vehicle was then abandoned near the Kingsland train station and the group entered a second stolen vehicle, travelling south on the motorway.

The early morning ram raid in Sandringham involved an 11-year-old driver. Photo / Google

"The police Eagle helicopter responded and provided observations of the vehicle's movements."

The vehicle's tyres were spiked in Manurewa, with the vehicle eventually being stopped in Clendon. All nine offenders were caught a short distance away.

Two of the offenders are due to appear in Youth Court. The other seven will be referred to Youth Aid.

Baldwin said Toyota Aquas were one of the most commonly stolen vehicles in Auckland.

"We understand the distress it can cause to have property taken and would like to remind people to secure their vehicles at all times, even when parked in a driveway.

"A steering wheel lock is an inexpensive but effective tool, which often deters opportunist thieves."

Baldwin acknowledged the members of the public who initially called 111.

"These members of the community alerted police to the initial suspicious behaviour and we strongly encourage anyone who witnesses potentially illegal activity to call 111 straight away."