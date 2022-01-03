Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Safer roads: What matters most - better drivers or slower speeds?

5 minutes to read
Motoring legend Greg Murphy says the driving culture needs to change, not the speed limit. Photo / Paul Taylor

Motoring legend Greg Murphy says the driving culture needs to change, not the speed limit. Photo / Paul Taylor

Simon Wilson
By
Simon Wilson

Senior Writer

What makes driving safer? As holidaymakers hit the highways after another grim annual road toll, Simon Wilson reports on the evidence for what really works in the second of a five-part series.

OPINION: Are drivers

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.