Sacred Hill success: Youngest ever winemaker picks up national title

Alena Kamper from Sacred Hill in Hawke’s Bay has been named 2023 Tonnellerie de Mercurey New Zealand Young Winemaker of the Year.

At just 22, Kamper is the youngest person to win the coveted title.

The national final took place at The Bone Line in North Canterbury and the three finalists delivered speeches at the Altogether Unique Wine Industry Celebration, after which the overall winner was announced.

Kamper won the best speech and wine judging sections.

She took home $1000 cash, a visit to the Tonnellerie de Mercurey (cooperage) in Burgundy, the opportunity to be an associate judge in the 2024 New World Wine Awards and review some of her favourite wines in DrinksBiz magazine.

The judges were impressed not only with the competitors’ winemaking skills but also their passion and vision for the future of the New Zealand wine industry.

“It is inspiring and exciting to see so many passionate and talented young winemakers coming through,” said Nicky Grandorge, leadership and communities manager at New Zealand Winegrowers. “Our future is certainly in good hands.”