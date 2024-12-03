Do pilot whales, which are apparently actually dolphins we humans prefer to identify as whales for legal reasons (yes, it’s true), roll on to their backs and similarly hoist their flippery fins in the air, checking left from right, only to continually make bad choices and wind up stranded at sites such as Farewell Spit?
Honestly, these poor things need a rebrand because they sound like the punchline to a Netflix standup comedy special.
The sad truth is we don’t fully understand why the pilot whale is such a prolific strander, as the Department of Conservation puts it, but their in-built echolocation device seems ill-adept in shallow, gently sloping waters like the ones they die in.
Another theory, which is far more relatable, suggests their highly sociable behaviour gets them into trouble.
The long-term consequences of policy settings during and in the wake of Covid on issues such as education, productivity, crime and social cohesion cannot be overstated and aren’t yet even fully understood.
Which is not to say our response was all bad. It was mostly good, especially at the start when we didn’t know where we were heading. We stuck together. The report makes this point clear.
But like the theory on pilot whales, we were led astray. I think part of the problem here was the fact that as social beings, we struggled to allow for differences of opinion and thought. We shut down ideas and concerns if they didn’t fit the “health first and at all costs” narrative.
In other words, our great strength is our sociable nature and our ability to communicate with one another.
But if not properly managed, those same strengths can turn into weaknesses and lead us to Farewell Spit feeling beached as, bro.