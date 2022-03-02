Sergey and Olya Arykov moved to New Zealand from Ukraine five years ago. Photo / Rosalie Willis

Sergey and Olya Arykov moved to New Zealand from Ukraine five years ago. Photo / Rosalie Willis

The conflict is real. This is a full-scale war. And you can help from New Zealand.

That is what Ukrainian couple Olya and Sergey Arykov, who now live in Waikanae, want you to know as their home country is under attack.

Sergey moved to New Zealand five years ago, with Olya and their three boys moving from Ukraine's southeastern city, Zaporizhia, a year later.

While it's been quiet for the past two days, there have been attacks on the city over the past week.

Both their families remain there, in the middle of winter, moving between their home and basements for shelter.

The Sky Tower in central Auckland is lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag in solidarity with Ukraine after the Russian invasion. Photo / Alex Robertson

Being winter it gets dark at 4pm-5pm, however, because of the threat of air attacks no lights are allowed when it is dark, and evenings now consist of hiding in basements and making calls to loved ones from the dark.

What they want is for people wherever they are, New Zealand, Australia, Europe - even Russia - to sign petitions calling for the closure of Ukrainian airspace so there can be no missile attacks.

Money is also needed to help the women and children who are escaping, while many are also giving money to the military.

"Sending money to organisations like the Red Cross to help the women and children with medicine and food is helpful, any money is helpful," Olya said.

"You can give to the Red Cross and organisations like that if you want to help civilians and refugees, but I think it's also important to support the military," Sergey said.

"If the military can't protect the civilians then the number of casualties will be even higher.

"Some people are labelling it a conflict, the conflict is real, but I think it's a full-scale war and it's not just a Ukrainian war, it could spread.

"It's important for New Zealanders to understand that, that's why it's better to stop it at the start."

In order to help us understand what it is like for civilians, Sergey said, "A parallel to help understand would be if Australia took over New Zealand.

"We're close to each other, have friends in Russia and have quite a close culture.

"A lot of the civilians in Russia are brainwashed by their government, but there are also a lot who don't like what they're doing.

"It's a super-hard time for Russian people too, and a lot of them are trying to help us."

Talking to her sister yesterday, Olya said there was an option for her sister to leave with friends to go to Poland.

However, Olya's sister has decided to stay because Ukraine is home.

"There are trains from every city evacuating now, but my family are staying for their husbands," Olya said.

"Zaporizhia is their city, it's a difficult question asking if they want to leave because it's their home, it's where they in their heart feel safe.

"I understand my sister, travelling is not safe for them either."

Olya's parents have given up their work van to the government to use it for whatever they need.

"A lot of people are giving their personal tools, vehicles or things that people need to help even just provide food for kids.

"My sons are hearing me on the phone to family and are seeing me crying all the time as it's getting worse every day.

"Giving money to the Red Cross is one way you can help, it's always good, always helping."

Several organisations are accepting donations for Ukraine, including New Zealand charity Tearfund, UNICEF, the Red Cross, the UN Crisis Relief Fund and United Help Ukraine.