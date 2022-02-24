Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern on NZ's response to the invasion of Ukraine

Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern on NZ's response to the invasion of Ukraine

Michael Neilson is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

New Zealand has joined international partners in condemning Russia's attack on Ukraine, including the "pointless" loss of life.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the UK Ministry of Defence communicated there had been more than 80 airstrikes on Ukraine by Russia.

New Zealand had joined international partners in condemning the attack, Ardern said.

This included imposing a "blanket ban" on travel and any exports that could end up in military use in Russia.

By choosing this "avoidable" path an "unthinkable" number of lives could be lost, Ardern said.

The invasion posed a significant threat to the region and could trigger a humanitarian and refugee crisis.

There were about 40 New Zealanders in the Ukraine area. Some had already received consular help to leave and there was a team in Poland set up to assist further.

Asked if this was war, Ardern said it would be the "closest thing to war my generation will have seen".

The alternative to what New Zealand has done is to do nothing, and that was "not acceptable", Ardern said.

Maintaining international order had "always had challenges" and New Zealand had always been a strong voice.

But this "blatant use of military might" that would take innocent lives was something "we cannot stand", she said.

Russia had ignored diplomatic efforts and would now suffer the consequences of its decision. It was a flagrant disregard of international law.

"Russia must now face the consequences," Ardern said.

New Zealand had put in place a range of travel bans, and bans on any exports that could end up in military use in Russia.

While these exports were limited, Ardern said it still showed a message of support to Ukraine.

New Zealand had also ceased diplomatic communications and were exploring humanitarian options.

The country stood "resolute" with those bearing the brunt of Russia's actions, she said.

On further action, Ardern said there were more measures including extending travel bans.

There was also the ability to further restrict diplomatic engagements.

An autonomous sanctions regime was just one lever, but Ardern said that would not assist in humanitarian situations.

What New Zealand was doing was very much in line with other countries, she noted.

"The world is speaking very clear to Russia. What they have done is wrong and they will face consequences," she said.

Ardern said she could not say if any equipment had been supplied to Russian military recently.

Recalling the New Zealand's ambassador to Russia and expelling other diplomats remained an option but was not a "decision taken lightly", she said.

What stood out in this conflict was the unity of voices against Russia's blatant breach of international law, which stood in face of everything countries had fought for since World War II, she said.

On the invasion's impact on world oil prices, Ardern said what was happening in Ukraine would not affect supply, but would have an impact on international markets.

Ardern said most of the oil imported by New Zealand was from the Middle East.

NZ could consider sending humanitarian team

No country was sending troops, but New Zealand was looking into options of sending in a humanitarian team.

On autonomous sanctions legislation, Ardern said work continued on that but given New Zealand's size such measures would have comparatively less impact.

This conflict had not influenced the Government's thinking on such a regime, she said. It would be a limited view to say that was the only action they could take against Russia.

Asked about reaching out to Russia through Chinese officials, Ardern said she had no such advice.

On Russian business interests in New Zealand, Ardern said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade had been asked for advice on what options would be available.

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has seen airstrikes on cities and military bases and troops and tanks enter the country from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the post-Cold War security order.

At least 137 people - including soldiers and civilians - have been killed in Ukraine since Russian forces invaded, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Health Minister Oleh Lyashko also said 169 people had been wounded.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ignoring global condemnation and cascading new sanctions as he unleashes the largest ground war in Europe in decades, and chillingly referred to his country's nuclear arsenal.

New Zealand's response so far has included:

• Introducing targeted travel bans against Russian Government officials and other individuals associated with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in line with a number of our partners.

• Prohibiting the export of goods to Russian military and security forces.

• Suspending bilateral foreign ministry engagement until further notice.

Other countries have started to recall high-level diplomats, including the United States, and imposed strong sanctions.

There have also been calls for New Zealand to adopt an autonomous sanctions regime.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Currently, it relies solely on UN sanctions. However, such sanctions are not possible in this case because they would likely be vetoed by Russia, a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Acting Foreign Minister David Parker told RNZ this morning New Zealand would also withdraw from foreign affairs bilateral consultations with Russia and travel bans on government officials would be put in place.

"This is unequivocally an act of war," Parker said.

New Zealand exports to Russia amounted to $293 million in a recent year, the majority butter and other dairy products.

Parker said this relatively small market highlighted the limit of what New Zealand could do.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said last night New Zealand condemned the advance of Russian armed forces into Ukraine.

"We stand with the people of Ukraine impacted by this conflict. Our thoughts are with them," Mahuta said.

"Russia's actions are a flagrant breach of fundamental international rules," she added.

"The use of force to change borders is strictly prohibited under international law."

Mahuta said New Zealand joined the international community in calling on Russia to cease military operations in Ukraine, and immediately and permanently withdraw.

She said it was important to return to diplomatic negotiations to de-escalate the conflict.

National's foreign affairs spokesman Gerry Brownlee spoke out on Russia's military action.

He also called on the Government to speedily pass legislation allowing New Zealand to stand with our traditional partners in defence of our values.

"We totally condemn President Putin's decision to conduct military operations in Ukraine. There is no possible justification for the catastrophic damage to human life this will bring," he said.

"This a threat to global peace and stability many have never seen their lifetime, and the time for twiddling thumbs and putting out statements is over.

"It is not too late for the New Zealand Government to pass legislation allowing our country to join in co-ordination with sanctions being used by our traditional partners to send a clear message to Russia and deter this violation of Ukraine's sovereignty.

"If they don't, this Government must explain why."

Meanwhile, Green Party foreign affairs spokeswoman Golriz Ghahraman called on the Government to "urgently act as mediator of peace".

"It can do this by speaking immediately to our allies and trading partners, particularly the United States and China, and begin working with them for a swift resolution that promotes non-violence and de-escalation of force in Ukraine," she said.

"Aotearoa New Zealand has a proud history of being a voice for peace on the global stage and now more than ever we need that voice to be loud and strong."

She added: "Our first thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and their families, as well as the political activists, journalists, and human rights defenders who dedicate their lives working to build a peaceful future for their country.

"Our thoughts are also with all those who may be the targets of Russian violence, particularly Ukraine's Rainbow community."