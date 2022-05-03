'The war is an absurdity...the war is evil' - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres visits Ukraine. Video / BBC

3 May, 2022 05:00 AM 2 minutes to read

New Zealand Defence Force personnel deployed to Europe have joined international military forces to supply aid to war-torn Ukraine.

Last week, the first Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130 Hercules flights transported military aid between staging centres in Europe.

Working within the International Donor Co-ordination Centre in Germany, the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) logistics personnel are helping efforts to co-ordinate the movement of donated aid to Ukraine.

RNZAF Wing Commander Lisa D'Oliveira, the commander of the Air detachment, said personnel were pleased to get underway with the task NZDF

Specifically, the personnel are working to make sure equipment donations are in accordance with Ukraine's operational priorities.

Based at the Royal Air Force base at Brize Norton, in the United Kingdom, the Hercules flies to centres in Europe to load and transport military equipment which is then moved to Ukraine.

Personnel are at the international coordination centre, working with partners to get donor supplies to Ukraine. Photo / NZDF

Commander Joint Forces New Zealand Rear Admiral Jim Gilmour said he was pleased with New Zealand personnel.

"Our personnel are professionally carrying out their duties, coordinating well with personnel from other nations on the logistics and transportation of donor contributions."

Alongside helmets, body armour, radios and other equipment sent to support Ukraine earlier this year, NZDF's open source intelligence capability is being utilised

"The deployment of the Hercules, air transportation and logistics personnel is in addition to the deployment of NZDF intelligence staff to the United Kingdom, an officer to the UK Permanent Joint Headquarters and a liaison officer to work at a Nato headquarters in Belgium," NZDF said.