The march began at midday, heading from Aotea Square to the Auckland War Museum. Photo / Auckland Peace Action

The march began at midday, heading from Aotea Square to the Auckland War Museum. Photo / Auckland Peace Action

By RNZ

Thousands of people marched through a drizzly central Auckland today to honour victims of the Ukraine war.

The march began at midday, heading from Aotea Square to the Auckland War Museum.

Protesters were decked out in Ukraine's national colours, yellow and blue.

The Ukraine Association of New Zealand said the march honoured all the innocent victims who lost their lives, relatives, and homes.

Yuiry Gladun from the New Zealand Ukrainian Association said people should not forget that the war is still raging, and people are dying every day.

Minister for Ethnic Communities Priyanca Radhakrishnan and Auckland mayor Phil Goff addressed the marchers.

Yesterday marked 100 days since the war started.