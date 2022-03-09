A Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces member hugs a resident who leaves his home town following Russian artillery shelling in Irpin. Photo / AP

Stark images captured by photographers for The Associated Press of Russia's war on Ukraine show the enormous toll the assault has taken on the country's people and infrastructure.

As Russian shelling continued, the number of refugees climbed to 2 million people, United Nations officials said.

A woman sits in a bus as she is evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv in Ukraine. Photo / AP

Ukrainian officials have said at least 17 people were wounded in a Russian airstrike attack on a maternity hospital in the port city of Mariupol on Wednesday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter that there were "people, children under the wreckage" and called the strike an "atrocity."

Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo / AP

An injured pregnant woman walks downstairs in the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo / AP

Refugees fleeing war in neighbouring Ukraine walk past tents after crossing to Medyka, Poland on Wednesday. Photo / AP

Axana Opalenko, 42, holds Meron, 2 months old at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland trying to warm him after fleeing from Ukraine. Photo / AP

A mortuary worker wheels a stretcher used to move dead bodies before they are buried on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo / AP

A man carries his child away from the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo / AP

A man wounded by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo / AP

A medical worker inside the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo / AP

Ukrainians cross an improvised path under a destroyed bridge while fleeing Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo / AP

Women carry children after crossing from Ukraine to Medyka, Poland. Photo / AP

An elderly man is evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo / AP

A car burns at the side of the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo / AP