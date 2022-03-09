New Zealand
Russia-Ukraine War: Photos show devastation, destroyed maternity hospital and refugees fleeing from their hometowns
A Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces member hugs a resident who leaves his home town following Russian artillery shelling in Irpin. Photo / AP
Stark images captured by photographers for The Associated Press of Russia's war on Ukraine show the enormous toll the assault has taken on the country's people and infrastructure.
As Russian shelling continued, the number of refugees climbed to 2 million people, United Nations officials said.
Ukrainian officials have said at least 17 people were wounded in a Russian airstrike attack on a maternity hospital in the port city of Mariupol on Wednesday.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter that there were "people, children under the wreckage" and called the strike an "atrocity."