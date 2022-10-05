Based on accounts of survivors and police, AP journalists located 10 torture sites in the town and gained access to five of them. Video / AP

WARNING: This article contains confronting images and descriptions of violence.

Ukrainian investigators have made a horrific discovery in a formerly Russian-occupied village.

Photos from Pisky-Radkivski in the Kharkiv region show a "torture chamber" described by Ukrainian forces a "a mini Auschwitz".

Among the horrors uncovered were pulled dentures, a gas mask with a smouldering rag, and sex toys.

Dental crowns pulled out by the Russian troops from mouths of local residents and POWs are seen in a box found in a torture chamber in the retaken village of Pisky-Radkivski. Photo / Ukrainian Police Press Office via AP

The disturbing find has chilling echoes to the piles of shoes and clothes left behind by Jews gassed to death in concentration camps by the Nazis during World War II.

"How many more will be found in occupied Ukraine?" Ukraine's Ministry of Defence tweeted.

Serhii Bolvinov, head investigator of Kharkiv Police, was among the team to make the shocking discovery.

"Neighbours constantly heard screams from there. Investigators found a terrible torture chamber in the village," he said, translated from Ukrainian.

"The police are well aware of the torture of being buried alive and the use of a gas mask with a smouldering rag.

"A dildo and a box with torn dentures were also found in the torture chamber."

He said investigators were aware of the identity of the victims.

Сусіди постійно чули звідти крики. Слідчі знайшли жахливу катівню в с. Піски-Радківські.



Поліції точно відомо про катування закопування в землю заживо та застосування противогазу з тліючою тряпкою.



Також в катівні знайдені фалоімітатор, коробку з вирваними зубними протезами. pic.twitter.com/5HzR882rAf — Сергій Болвінов (@serhii_bolvinov) October 4, 2022

The National Police of Ukraine officers documented the alleged war crimes.

A statement issued online said the Russians had driven the locals out of their homes, settling there themselves.

"The police found another torture chamber in the cellar, where locals were kept in inhumane conditions. People were intimidated, beaten and abused," it said.

There was also evidence of live burials, according to Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

"Tortures such as being buried alive and putting a burning rag into a gas mask were reported," he said.

Recounts of torture at the hands of Russia forces have become common in liberated parts of Ukraine.

A gas mask and rag. Photo / @serhii_bolvinov

In mid-September, in the reclaimed town of Izyum, the mass graves filled with the "tortured" bodies and "entire families" were found in a nearby forest.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed 450 people were buried at the site, in what was one of the biggest discoveries of its kind since the invasion, and one of the biggest mass graves in Europe since the Balkan wars in the 1990s.

"As of today, there are 450 dead people, buried. But there are others, separate burials of many people. Tortured people. Entire families in certain territories," Zelenskyy said in the wake of that discovery.

A man walks next to a crater created by an explosion after an overnight Russian attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraineon October 4. Photo / AP

The latest discovery comes as Ukraine forces continue to liberate outlying parts of the Kharkiv region as part of a month-long counteroffensive which has seen large territorial gains.

With much of Kharkiv now considered reclaimed, Ukrainian forces have reportedly shifted focus to the Russian-occupied Kherson region in the nation's southeast.

The Sun reported on Wednesday that the resistance had "smashed a hole" through Russian defences as they swiftly move on Kherson, the first major city to fall to Russia after the invasion and the scene of some of the bloodiest fighting of the conflict.

Counter-attacking forces recaptured a number of towns and villages on the banks of the Dnipro river on Monday.

Roughly 31 Russian tanks and multiple rocket launchers were destroyed in the rout.

Zelenskyy declared yesterday he will no longer attempt peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He did however leave the door open to talks with another Russian leader, should Putin's reign end before fighting does.

Zelenskyy signed a decree on Tuesday that formally declared negotiations with the Kremlin autocrat to be "impossible."

It set in stone comments by Zelenskyy on Friday after Putin proclaimed four partially occupied regions of Ukraine to be a part of Russia "forever" – a move Kyiv called an "illegitimate farce".

"He does not know what dignity and honesty are. Therefore, we are ready for a dialogue with Russia, but with another president of Russia," Zelenskyy said on Friday.

Putin, who turns 70 this week, could run for office two more times under constitutional reforms he helped orchestrate, meaning he could potentially remain in office until 2036.

But as his war efforts continue to falter and he loses support among both oligarchs and his own citizens, his time could be cut far shorter than that.