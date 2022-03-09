Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern speaks to the media

The Prime Minister and the Foreign Affairs Minister are outlining New Zealand's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine before the Russia Sanctions Bill goes before Parliament this afternoon.

Jacinda Ardern and Nanaia Mahuta will speak from the Beehive on Wednesday before the bill, which will enable wide-ranging sanctions, is read in Parliament.

The bill, which will allow New Zealand to freeze assets, target oligarchs and even shut off airspace to Russian aircraft will be passed this week under urgency, Ardern said yesterday.

It comes two weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, causing mass evacuations and a fast-growing refugee crisis.

The sanctions announcement has been endorsed already by most parties and follows mounting calls from New Zealand's Ukrainian community to do more to stand with their home country.

Earlier today President Joe Biden announced that the US will ban all Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. But he acknowledged it will bring costs to Americans, particularly at the gas pump.

The action follows pleas by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to US and Western officials to cut off the imports, which had been a glaring omission in the massive sanctions put in place on Russia over the invasion. Energy exports have kept a steady stream of cash flowing to Russia despite otherwise severe restrictions on its financial sector.

McDonald's, Estee Lauder, Shell, Starbucks, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo have also announced they have suspended operations in Russia.

Russian forces have reportedly launched hundreds of missiles and artillery attacks on residential areas of Chernihiv and Mykolaiv, with Ukrainian forces also defending the port city of Odesa from invading ships.

The Ukrainian government has accused Russia of breaking a ceasefire agreement, by shelling a route intended to allow civilians to escape the besieged city of Mariupol.

Residents of the port city are under intense bombardment by Russian troops, and also living without heat, water, sanitary systems or phones.