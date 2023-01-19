Russia sanctions Clarke Gayford, media executives, over ‘propaganda’

By RNZ
RNZ chief executive Paul Thompson is among 31 New Zealanders, many of them journalists, sanctioned by the Russian Federation over “anti-Russian propaganda”.
Also on the list released by the Russian Foreign Ministry are Michael Boggs, the chief executive of NZME, Sinead Boucher, the owner of Stuff, Shayne Currie, the editor-in-chief of NZME and Tova O’Brien of Today FM who conducted an interview with the Ukrainian President.
Also included is David Cohen, who completed the RNZ cookbook recently, and is a regular media contributor.
Clarke Gayford, the partner of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, is also sanctioned.
The ministry said those sanctioned were now indefinitely blocked from entering Russia.