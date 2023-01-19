Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand

Russia sanctions Clarke Gayford, media executives, over ‘propaganda’

Jacinda Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford is among those on Russia's list. Photo / Michael Craig

By RNZ

RNZ chief executive Paul Thompson is among 31 New Zealanders, many of them journalists, sanctioned by the Russian Federation over “anti-Russian propaganda”.

Also on the list released by the Russian Foreign Ministry are Michael Boggs, the chief executive of NZME, Sinead Boucher, the owner of Stuff, Shayne Currie, the editor-in-chief of NZME and Tova O’Brien of Today FM who conducted an interview with the Ukrainian President.

Also included is David Cohen, who completed the RNZ cookbook recently, and is a regular media contributor.

Clarke Gayford, the partner of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, is also sanctioned.

The ministry said those sanctioned were now indefinitely blocked from entering Russia.



