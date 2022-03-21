Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern holds post-Cabinet press conference

Michael Neilson is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

The Prime Minister is expected to announce further support for Ukraine today as Russia's war on the sovereign nation intensifies.

Jacinda Ardern will front the post-Cabinet press conference at 3pm alongside the Chief of Defence Force Kevin Short to announce any new measures.

Ardern will also be asked about any decisions over vaccine passes, mandates and wider adjustments to the Covid-19 protection framework.

Cabinet was considering those issues today but Ardern has already signalled decisions would not be announced until Wednesday.

It comes as Russia's war on Ukraine approaches a month in duration, with thousands of casualties and an estimated 10 million people displaced.

Already 3.4 million Ukrainians have fled for safety across the border into Europe.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Mark Mitchell

So far New Zealand has provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine, announced a new visa system to allow about 4000 Ukrainians into the country to join family members, implemented travel bans and passed a bespoke law to apply sanctions on Russia and anyone supporting the war effort.

The Government has imposed its first tranche of sanctions, targeting Russia's President Vladimir Putin, and 12 other senior figures.

"This first tranche of sanctions designates an additional 364 political and military individuals to our travel ban list, and places sanctions on Russian Leader Vladimir Putin and the 12 members of his Security Council, one bank and 18 other entities," Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said on Friday.

She said the sanctions prevent New Zealand individuals, assets and financial institutions from having dealings with those listed and prohibits their vessels and aircraft from entering New Zealand.

However, none of those targeted so far have assets here.

Mahuta said the plan ahead was to target oligarchs and entities connected to Putin's regime.

Chief of Defence Air Marshal Kevin Short. Photo / Pool

Meanwhile, Fonterra has announced it is pulling all its business from Russia.

Trade Minister Damien O'Connor said he supported the move and welcomed the "solidarity of New Zealand businesses who oppose Russia's invasion of Ukraine".

Another nine people were reported to have died from Covid-19 today, including a person in their 20s - the second-youngest death in the pandemic.

The total number of publicly reported Covid-related deaths was now 184.

There were 14,463 new community cases of Covid-19 reported and 1000 people in hospital, including 33 in intensive care.

The seven-day rolling average of community cases is 17,124.

The Omicron wave continued to trend downwards, with experts saying the outbreak had peaked in Auckland, and likely also in other parts of the country.

Ardern has said as the outbreak comes more under control certain protections measures, including requirements around vaccine passes and mandates, would be relaxed.

Otago University epidemiologist Michael Baker said while there was a case to scale those back once the Omicron peak passed, the Government should continue its cautious approach given the long tail of the outbreak, with smaller waves of cases and new variants on the horizon.