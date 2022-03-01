March 1 2022 PM Jacinda Ardern and National Party leader Chris Luxon debate the Russia-Ukraine conflict in Parliament as casualties rise and a humanitarian crisis looms.

Michael Neilson is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Leaders of each political party will speak on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the looming humanitarian crisis when Parliament meets at 2pm.

The speeches will be followed by Question Time and is the first time in the new virtual Parliament settings with MPs able to tune in remotely.

The new setting was mainly to deal with Omicron rising, but also coincides with protests outside, now into their fourth week.

It comes as Russian forces close in on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. There have already been hundreds of casualties, and up to four million displaced Ukrainians are expected to cross borders in the coming days and weeks.

The United Nations believes more than 500,000 people have already fled from Ukraine.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has told the world New Zealand strongly condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying it is the "act of a bully" and "must stop".

Mahuta, in her speech to the United Nations Human Rights Council, said the Russian Government had repeatedly ignored opportunities for diplomacy, negotiation and de-escalation and had instead chosen aggression.

Mahuta yesterday announced an initial $2 million to help deliver essential humanitarian assistance, with a focus on supporting health facilities and meeting basic needs such as provision of food and hygiene items.

This followed travel bans on Russian individuals and a ban on any exports linked to the Russian military.

The National Party has urged stronger actions on the Russian invasion, including expelling the Russian Ambassador and introducing an autonomous sanctions regime.

Currently New Zealand's economic sanctions are guided by UN resolutions, making them currently near impossible as Russia has a veto on any resolutions in the United Nations Security Council as a permanent member.

Australia has enacted a range of sanctions on Russia in its response but so far held off expelling any diplomats.

Today both National and the Greens called on the Government to urgently begin welcoming Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion.

National's immigration spokeswoman Erica Stanford called for the Government to create a "special humanitarian visa" for immediate family members of Ukrainians who have settled in New Zealand.

Stanford said the Government should also be fast-tracking existing visa applications for Ukrainians, as Australia has done.



The Greens want the Government to urgently offer to resettle refugees

New Zealand resettles a maximum of 2000 refugees a year, through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) regular refugee resettlement programme.

The Greens' foreign affairs spokeswoman Golriz Ghahraman said the Government's response must "focus first and foremost on what we can do to support ordinary people facing crisis".

She said the Government should offer places to 2000 refugees, given the national quota had not been filled for two years due to Covid.

Ukraine's representative, Sergiy Kyslytsya, told the UN this morning: "Do not listen to Russia's lies, listen to Ukraine's cries. We need your help."

The plea came during an emergency meeting of the UN's Security Council in which the scale of the humanitarian crisis was revealed, and as claims emerge that Russia has dropped a devastating bomb on Ukrainian territory.

Kyslytsya spoke out on the last day of Russia's tenure as President of the security council in a meeting that also saw member states claim that Russia was using illegal cluster munitions.

Russia's representative, Vasily Nebenzya, said that the Ukrainian people were being held hostage by "radicals" and claimed that civilians were being protected in areas now held by Russia.

He claimed that "dirty lies" were being spread by Ukraine and amplified by Western media, telling the council that Ukraine was placing forces in civilian areas and Russia was not targeting civilians.

In reply, Ukraine's representative Sergiy Kyslytsya told the council that the invasion "violates the conscience of the world".

Speaking at the UN overnight, Mahuta warned Russia's actions would have far-reaching and serious humanitarian, security and economic implications for Ukraine, Russia, Europe, as well as the rest of the world.

"This is a clear act of aggression; a blatant breach of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity; and a violation of international law and the UN Charter by a Permanent Member of the Security Council," she said.

"We are witnessing the blatant act of a bully, brutally using its unbridled power to achieve goals at odds with international law. Sadly, women and children are already the innocent victims of this illegal aggression - this cannot be tolerated."

Mahuta repeated New Zealand's calls for Russia to act consistently with its international obligations, cease military operations in Ukraine, permanently withdraw its troops, take all possible steps to protect civilians in line with international humanitarian law, and return to diplomatic negotiations as a pathway to resolve this conflict.

"We must not let diplomacy fail, we must persevere in the pursuit of an outcome that prevents further suffering. War, Mr President, must stop!"