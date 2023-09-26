Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Russell Wills: Child poverty - the forgotten issue in the NZ election

By Dr Russell Wills
5 mins to read
"Child poverty matters because it drives poor health, education and social outcomes, and because it’s just wrong." Photo / 123rf

"Child poverty matters because it drives poor health, education and social outcomes, and because it’s just wrong." Photo / 123rf

OPINION

Child poverty is the forgotten issue in the weeks leading up to New Zealand’s general election.

When Jacinda Ardern, as prime minster-elect of New Zealand in October 2017, announced she would also be New

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand