Rush-hour chaos on Auckland motorways, lanes closed and tunnel blocked

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Government ministers are asked to disclose tobacco industry links, what you can no longer put in your recycling bins and Air New Zealand's impact on our economy in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald

There is traffic chaos for this morning’s commuters as a crash and overheight vehicle forces the closure of separate main routes.

A multi-vehicle crash involving a large truck caused rush-hour traffic chaos for commuters on Auckland’s Southern Motorway.

Further west, the Waterview Tunnel on State Highway 20 was closed temporarily.

The two right-hand lanes on the northbound side between Ellerslie-Panmure Highway and Greenlane were forced to close after the crash. They have since been reopened.

Photos posted to social media by the NZ Transport Agency show a large truck carrying building materials and a sedan facing sideways across the lanes. The crash also involves a van.

The NZ Transport Agency advised motorists to pass with care and expect residual delays.

Meanwhile, due to a potential overheight vehicle, the northbound Waterview Tunnel was temporarily closed but has since reopened

There are still major queues in the two areas as Aucklanders travel to work with traffic still backed up for nearly 9km approaching the tunnel.

