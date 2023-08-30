Senior Constable Pat O'Leary with a ruru [morepork] rescued from the road during a police operation tackling poaching in Hawke's Bay. Photo / NZ Police

A police operation intending to prevent poaching in Hawke’s Bay after Cyclone Gabrielle had the added bonus of rescuing a ruru [morepork] in peril.

Police conducted a combined night patrol in a Hawke’s Bay forest block after concerns about poaching were highlighted at a recent three-day cyclone recovery workshop, according to an article from NZ Police.

Fish and Game, the Department of Conservation (DoC), the Ministry for Primary Industries, local councils and local community leaders attended the workshop.

Rural community relations supervisor Sergeant Anaru Graham said police organised a combined night patrol with the intention of preventing unlawful hunting in targeted remote areas to help reassure rural communities.

“The team collaborated with a forestry block manager and patrolled a specified area, stopping and speaking with everyone moving through. The feedback was positive, with the public pleased to see a police presence,” Graham said.

“The workshop highlighted that some existing issues that rural communities deal with have been compounded post-cyclone, and that included unlawful hunting.”

During the operation, police came across a ruru, which they rescued from the middle of the road before it flew off unharmed.

One unlawful hunter was identified during the night and police inquiries were ongoing.

Graham said that by the end of the night, the team had spoken with numerous local residents, stock agents, workers and DoC permitted hunters, helping to spread the word that police are out actively looking for unlawful hunters.

“This was the first combined team patrol,” he said.

“There were lots of learnings and everyone is keen to do more, with the intention of linking in our sole-charge stations and more of our key stakeholders.”

Cyclone Gabrielle Hawke’s Bay recovery lead Acting Inspector Caroline Martin said police have learned from the response to Cyclone Gabrielle that it is vital to know local communities and understand their needs.

“Our communities know what’s going on and know their local needs better than any of us,” Martin said.

“So it’s important we work with them to come up with solutions together to support them through the recovery.”